Healthcap Restates Commitment to Cleaner, Healthier Africa Through Investment

Health Capital Africa, formerly known as Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company, has unveiled its new brand name during a closed event with industry stakeholders across finance, healthcare and the media as it restated its focus on strategic investments that create a cleaner and healthier world.

Speaking during the event, the Founding partner of Health Capital Africa, Dr Ola Brown said: “Our rebrand to Healthcap has been a long time coming as we first focused on building the business and growing our investment portfolio over the years. Given our very impressive track record and our ambitious plans for the years ahead, we believe that we can now come out of stealth mode in pursuit of our goal to impact the lives of two billion Africans by investing in assets that create a healthier continent.”

Health Capital Africa, trading as Healthcap, invests in two asset classes: infrastructure and venture capital. The company’s infrastructure investing arm focuses on public-private partnerships in healthcare, clean energy and social infrastructure projects such as clean water whilst its venture capital arm invests in pre-Series A startups in fintech and healthtech.