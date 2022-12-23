GOtv Boxing Night 27: Esepor, Pumicpic Arrive for WBF Title Fight

Crack Filipino boxer, Richard Taruc Pumicpic, and London-based crack Nigerian boxer, Taiwo “Esepor Agbaje, will arrive today for their 26 December World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight title showdown slated for GOtv Boxing Night 27.

Their arrival was confirmed in a statement by Flykite Productions, organisers of the show. According to Flykite, both boxers will arrive Lagos from Manilla and London respectively at 2.05pm.

The WBF title clash is the biggest of the six bouts scheduled for the show billed to take place at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The yet undefeated Esepor, a knockout specialist, will be facing an opponent with a similar record at the event that will be a fusion of boxing and music, which will see live musical performances by Ruger, Pheelz, 9ice, Chinko Ekun and DJ Xclusive.

Another potentially eye-catching bout is all-female middleweight clash between Sofiat Lateef and Abosede Akinsanya. There will also be the eight-round super featherweight clash featuring Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Sodiq Oyakojo; light welterweight duel between Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla and Bartholomew Abuchi; bantamweight blowout between Opeyemi “Golden Boy” Ibrahim and Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke as well as the super featherweight duel between Michael Adesodun and Idris Aloma.

The event, sponsored by GOtv, with support from Supa Kommando, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv.