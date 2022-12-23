2023: Igbo Group Endorses Peter Obi for President

A leading Igbo cultural and socio-political association, Igboekulie, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his running mate, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, for the 2023 general election.

The group in a statement signed by its President, Benjamin Onuora, and Secretary Ben Obidegwu, said Obi has the capacity to pilot the affairs of Nigeria in 2023 for the sake of progress and equity.



According to Igboekulie, an opportunity to have a man like Obi to provide needed credible and strategic leadership comes to a nation once in a life time.

The group said Obi is a man that ticks all the presidential boxes in Nigeria today, noting that he is well educated, disciplined, frugal, humble, exposed, and understands banking and finance, as well as abhors ostentatious lifestyle; has experience, empathy as well as promotes charity across Nigeria.



The group said never in the political history of Nigeria has a candidate joined a moribund political party and within a few months turned it into a national movement for the emancipation of Nigerians-both within and abroad-from oppression, hunger, illiteracy, and hopelessness.



According to the statement: “While his main opponents are busy accusing each other of corruption in and out of public service, Obi’s only fault is that he did not steal Anambra State funds, but saved N75 billion for the succeeding administration.

“Yet, he built roads, schools, hospitals, provided security, paid all state employees and contractors, left no debt for his successor among others. Under him, Anambra State came first in WAEC examinations, Millennium Development Goals implementation, road infrastructure among others.

“While Igboekulie urges Nigerians to vote for credible and competent leaders in the governorship, national and state assembly elections across different political parties, we believe that an opportunity to have a man like Peter Obi of the Labour Party to provide needed credible and strategic leadership comes to a nation once in a while. Let us not miss this opportunity. Nigeria needs massive foreign and local investments to

survive. These investments will not come unless the new president is honest and transparent in the eyes of Nigerians and foreign investors.

“Corruption cannot be reduced in Nigeria unless the president and his vice have no corruption baggage, and are demonstrably transparent and lead by example. To banish poverty in Nigeria and infuse hope in the youths, we need a detribalised Nigerian to lead us. A new Nigeria is indeed possible with the lofty ideas espoused in the manifesto of the Labour Party and Peter Obi.”