Verve Rewards Winners

Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has rewarded lucky winners in the Verve GoodLife Promo, in partnership with First Bank, Zenith Bank, Ecobank, Union Bank, UBA, FCMB, Fidelity, and Access Bank.

Ten customers won ₦1 million each, 200 customers won N20,000 each and thousands of customers have won cashbacks.

The GoodLife Promo 3.0 rewards Verve cardholders with exciting prizes and the more a customer transacts with their Verve cards, the more their chances of winning and getting rewarded for their loyalty.

At the recently concluded prize presentation ceremonies, Mr. Ayanwale Kayode – a Verve cardholder from FCMB Oshogbo won ₦1million Naira and was exhilarated. Also, Evelyn James, a Zenith Bank Verve cardholder got presented with ₦1million Naira in Lagos; as well as Mary Dunah, a UBA Verve cardholder, Abel Ovuri, a Union Bank Verve cardholder and Halima Osu, an Ecobank Verve cardholder, who were all winners and were present at the respective banks for the prize presentation ceremonies.

Verve is geared towards exciting customers with the GoodLife experience while providing secure payments across different touch points, such as the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) terminals and online/WEB platforms.

Speaking about the recently concluded prize presentation ceremony, Group Head, Growth Marketing Payment, tokens and Financial Inclusion Services, Interswitch Chidi Oluaoha, reiterated the brand’s commitment to the development of an inclusive payment ecosystem across the African market that supports growth and economic development while ensuring Verve cardholders are constantly rewarded for their loyalty.