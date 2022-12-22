TINUBU-OJO: VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS

Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo has been a source of inspiration and pride to us in Lagos State. It is obvious that a lion can’t give birth to a goat. She is a chip off the old block, a true daughter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Born on 17 June 1976, she attended Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo where she studied Home Economics. She proceeded to the prestigious Middlesex University in London where she bagged B.Sc. She also attended Intercontinental University in the United States for her MBA and at North East London where she read English Studies.

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo was crowned the Iyaloja of Lagos on 29 October, 2013, having been chosen by her late grandmother, Alhaji Abibatu Mogaji, to succeed her before she passed on.

She has been honoured with several chieftaincy titles in different states across Yorubaland. Conferred as Iya Oba of Aworiland on March 5, 2021 she was also conferred as Yeye Oba of Ogudu by Oba Waheed Ayinla Fashola, the Ologudu of Ogudu. She was also conferred with a title by the Timi of Ede on April 10, 2018.

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo didn’t leave any stone unturned in the area of security by inaugurating Olopa Oja, to ensure that adequate security across all markets in Lagos State. She employed able men and women to protect lives and protect in Lagos State. She has proven a capability to do everything humanly possible to help the needy and the destitute.

She provided basic amenities across all the markets in Lagos and singlehandedly built recreation centers, primary health care and computer training centres, among others.

She empowered market women and men by providing loans that would make their businesses to grow and flourish.

I believe she deserves a national award for her immense contribution to the development of markets in Lagos.

Anjorin Adeolu, Lagos