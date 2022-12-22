Tek Experts Wins IT Support Company of the Year Award

Nosa Alekhuogie

Global provider of specialised technical support services, Tek Experts has emerged as Nigeria’s best IT support company of 2022 at this year’s edition of the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards organised by BusinessDay.

Tek Experts was nominated and clinched the coveted awards for the success of its suite of managed IT and tech staffing solutions, which has contributed immensely to deepening capacity building in digital skills and the overall growth of the IT industry in Nigeria.

Started in 2019 to celebrate influential non-listed companies in the real sector of the Nigerian economy, the Nigeria Business Leadership Award has become a coveted platform that draws attention to remarkable accomplishments by operators across several industries. The award, therefore, underscores Tek Experts’ contributions to the Nigerian economy through innovative solutions that have shaped the IT industry.

The Country Manager of Tek Experts, Olugbolahan Olusanya, who received the award in the company of its Head of Executive Business Development, Adewale Adeyemi, and its Sales Manager, Abolaji Abubakar, expressed delight at the recognition and promised to sustain the momentum through quality, excellent IT support services delivery.