Lawmakers Propose 4yrs Imprisonment, N200,000 Fine for Female Circumcision

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday passed through second reading a Bill for an Act to amend the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, to increase the penalty for the offence of female genital mutilation.

The proposed legislation sponsored by Hon. Ganiyu Johnson specifically seeks imprisonment of four years or a fine not exceeding N200,000 for any person who performs female genital mutilation or engages another to carry out such circumcision.

In his lead debate, Johnson said the amendment proposed to Section 6(2) of the Act is as follows: “6 (2) Any person who performs female circumcision or genital mutilation or engages another to carry out such circumcision or mutilation commits an offence, and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or to a fine not exceeding one million naira or to both.”

He expressed optimism that an amendment of the said Section 6 would go a long was in deterring persons from engaging in the unwholesome practice of female genital mutilation.

According to him, “A UNICEF survey recently revealed that in Nigeria, one out of four girls and one out of 10 boys suffers from sexual molestation and about one out of 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. Among factors that encourage the commission of such unwholesome practices like female genital mutilation is lack of adequate sanctions. Female genital mutilation, also known as female circumcision, excision or genital cutting, comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injuries to the genital organs for non-medical reasons, mostly carried out between infancy and age 15.

“The procedure has no health benefits for girls and women. Because it is usually performed without permission and often against their will, as it violates girls’ right to make important decisions about their sexual and reproductive health. Reports show that 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone a form of female genital mutilation (FGM). An additional two million girls could undergo female genital mutilation by 2030 as a result of COVID-19. It is for this reason that this bill is proposed, to review the sanctions provided within the VAPP Act, so as to give it the required deterrence it deserves.”

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers passed through second reading the Bill for an Act to Amend the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017; and for Related Matters (HB). The proposed legislation was sponsored by the House Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.