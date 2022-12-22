Lafarge Commissions CSR Projects in Host Communities Across Nigeria

Kayode Tokede

As part of its commitment to improving its communities, Lafarge Africa Plc., has flagged off the commissioning of several CSR projects in its various host communities across the country.

The formal hand over and symbolic presentation of CSR projects by Lafarge Africa to its host communities, was to give back, and demonstrate its commitment to doing sustainable business in Nigeria as a responsible corporate citizen. This significant occasion took place across all the communities where Lafarge Africa has its operations.

Lafarge Africa’s CSR intervention in its host communities cuts across four cardinal areas of social intervention which include education, health, infrastructure development, and other forms of support.

Speaking at the CSR commissioning event held at the company’s cement plant at Mfamosing, Cross River State, the Country’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, assured the Mfamosing communities of the company’s long-term commitment to investing in the community and its people. “As an organization, we recognize our host communities as our partners, building progressively together for the future, while ensuring that we leave positive footprints that will impact the society.”

According to El Dokani, Lafarge Africa’s commitment to the development of its local communities is unwavering and called for continued support and understanding of all of its stakeholders to enable it to achieve set goals.

While reeling out Lafarge’s 2022 CSR scorecard in Mfamosing Community, El Dokani said the company provided education support to 100 Primary and Secondary School beneficiaries and 40 Tertiary Students beneficiaries. To further reiterate its commitment to education, Lafarge also partnered with the NYSC in deploying teachers (corps members) to improve the quality of learning for the students.

Speaking during the formal handover and symbolic commissioning of CSR projects in Ewekoro, Ogun State, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Khaled Dokani, expressed the company’s appreciation to the government of Ogun State as well as the traditional rulers for the exemplary leadership they continue to display.