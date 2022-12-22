IPv6 Forum inducts Uwaje into 2022 Hall of Fame

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Chairman, Mobile Software Nigeria, Chris Uwaje, has been inducted into the 2022 New Internet IPv6 Hall of Fame.

Records show that he was the first to pioneer and craft the national IT Policy that established NITDA, And the first to enthrone the National IT Merit Awards (NITMA) for the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) amongs others.

The IPv6 Hall of Fame recognition was conveyed in a letter dated December 12 from IPv6 Forum and signed by the Founder/President, Latif Ladid.

Uwaje, according to the letter, was commended for taking leadership in the evangelism and promotion of IPv6 with his world class knowledge and reputation and “is therefore recognised as an IPv6 Evangelist.”

The New Internet IPv6 Hall of Fame was kicked-off in 2018 in Nanjing at the GNTC Conference organised by the China IPv6 Council coordinated by the BII Group with the first IPv6 Hall of Famers: Dr. Vint Cerf, VP and Internet Evangelist at Google and Honorary Chair of the IPv6 Forum since its creation; Dr. Wu Hequan, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and Dr. Jun Murai, Father of the Internet in Japan and Founder of the IPv6 Promotion Council.

The forum explained that the 2022 IPv6 Hall of Famers were of balanced mix of IPv6 Experts, IPv6 Evangelists, IPv6 Large-scale Deployers, IPv6 Trainers and IPv6 Ready Logo Program experts.

Ladid said: “The IPv6 Forum is very blessed and proud to have attracted and won some of the finest and top IPv6 pioneers, experts and genuine volunteers around the world, quoting Vint Cerf, to upgrade the Internet from a “Research” Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) to a “Production” Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) to sustain the growth of the Internet to include everyone and connect any sensible device.”