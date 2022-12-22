Gomoney Restates Commitment to Demystify Bills Payment for Nigerians

Emma Okonji

Gomoney, a Nigerian digital bank that has positioned itself as a full-fledged digital service provider that understands its customer’s needs and aspirations, has restated its commitment to further simplify the process of bills payment for Nigerians.

The digital bank has promised to help customers tackle and avoid lengthy money conversations and arguments when it comes to paying bills.

Speaking about the challenges that customers face during payment of bills, Banking Operations Lead at Gomoney, Adeyemi Fayomi, said Gomoney Split Bill would aid quick and prompt settlements of new and outstanding bills for users. “As the name implies, the Split Bill feature gives room for multiple users to split payments amongst themselves easily for quick spending or expenses. You can split past or real-time bills with any Gomoney user at any time as the feature is divided into two sections, the real-time bills and past bills. For the real-time bills, a group is created and an invitation is sent to whoever the user wishes to split with to that group, enter the amount and send. While for past bills, users can click on the transaction summary for the payment they intend to split. What this means is that users can conveniently plan their expenses with friends and family without placing the burden of payments on a person.”

According to Fayomi, the feature is versatile and comes with ease of use. The feature can be used to split utility bills, cable bills like DSTV, repairs as well as lunch bills with friends with a reminder option that allows users to send push notifications to pending debtors and once a bill is settled, users can either close the group or leave it open if there will be recurring payments of sort in the future, he said.