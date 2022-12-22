GET Offers Five Nigerian Startups N50m Grants 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Five promising Nigerian start-ups have received grants of N50 million from the Grooming Endowment Trust to assist early-stage technology-enabled businesses to gain the necessary skills to scale their solutions and deliver impact.

The grant was provided at an award ceremony in Lagos to select start-ups that delivered their pitches for the award.

In her remarks at the award ceremony, the chairperson of the trust, Ms Adaobi Okafor, said besides providing a financial boost to start-ups, the trust was established to provide the necessary support to make the startups more investable, given the challenging business environment in the country.

She assured that apart from funding, the selected participants would receive other business support to rethink their products and services for growth from the trust.

The Operations Manager of the trust, Mr Michael Adoghe, itemized some of the challenges facing start-ups in Nigeria and elaborated on the vision of the Trust and plans for the future of GET Accelerated in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of Programmes Grooming Centre, Mr. Alexander Enyinnah, gave the funders remarks on behalf of the CEO of Grooming Centre, Dr Godwin Nwabunka.