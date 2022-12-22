Gamr to Partner NFF on FIFAe Nations Cup

Gamr – esports and gaming technology company has announced that the company has reached an agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to support the NFF as a Technical Partner for the participation of the federation in the FIFA approved FIFAe Nations Cup Competition.

The FIFAe Nations Cup is the pinnacle event for esports players to represent their countries on a global stage. This competition involves players competing for their country at the regional level and then, qualifying as one of the 24 Nations to participate in the finals.

In partnership with the Nigeria Esports Federation, the initial campaign will feature a comprehensive grassroots programme for the emergence of player representatives that will represent Nigeria in the online qualifiers in April, 2023.

President of the Nigeria Esports Federation, Mr. Clinton Agbor said, “This is a good opportunity for Nigerian FIFA esports players to showcase their talent, through the FIFAe Nations Cup Competition.” The Federation commended both the NFF and Gamr, saying the partnership between the three stakeholders will do well to bring more opportunities to FIFA esports players in Nigeria and foster collaboration amongst stakeholders in the ecosystem as a whole.

More information and details about Nigeria’s participation will be posted on all Gamr’s platform.