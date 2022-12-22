Foundation Donates Food, Clothes to the Indigent Nigerians

Mary Nnah

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Caring Hearts Heritage Initiative (CHHI) has donated food items and clothing to over 200 indigent Nigerians in the Obanikoro area of Lagos State.

The project tagged “Food Items/Clothes Programme for the Needy” is part of the regular activities provided by the NGO in the course of fulfilling its set objectives.

Executive Director of the group, Henrietta Otoabasi-Akpan emphasised the importance of education, food, healthcare, clothing and shelter in the lives of people.

“The NGO is young but we want to impact lives, especially in the area of education. Today according to UNESCO standards 20 million Nigerian children are out of school. We want to reduce the number with our efforts.”

Otoabaai-Akpan said that the NGO’s core area is children’s education than the immediate family. That is why we started the event with a needs assessment of the children to identify those who are out of school.

She added that the major focus of the group is to assist indigent children like orphans financially disadvantaged in achieving their educational goals.

In situations where the children are used as a source of financial assistance to their respective families through street trading, we provide the needed counseling and empowerment for their mothers.

“Our major concern is to assist every child to live healthy, access education and work towards achieving their full potential by providing a support system to children, especially those who possess the necessary academic ability but lack the required financial means.

“We also organise vocational training and workshops for the less privileged and public at large. Our goal is to raise children who will contribute positively to the development of the nation,” she added.

The Internal Director of the group, Olorunfemi Bankole urged the government to ensure that every child is brought back to school by giving indigent children scholarships.

“The children are in the slump. They need education, a better life, we just have to put smiles on their face”, he added.

Bankole advised parents not to keep their children at home but to take them to government school adding that it was important they go to school.