FG Approves N135.9bn for Road Projects, N3bn for Payment of Police Life Insurance Premiums

•Directs PTAD to settle N4.77bn defunct FMF Ltd pensions

•Regrets air strike killings in Zamfara

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



The federal government has approved N135.9 billion for cost variation of various road projects across the country as well as N3 billion for payment of life insurance premiums for rank and file of the Nigeria Police Force.

Briefing newsmen yesterday, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja,

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed that the Council approved a total sum of N135.9 billion for construction of roads and augmentation of an existing contracts due to costs variation.

According to him, the Council approved the award of the Minna-Zungeru-Tegina road on the basis of Tax Credit Scheme for the sum of N89.96 billion.

He added that the sum of N2.1 billion was approved for FERMA for the construction of the 11-kilometre Isheri North road connecting Ogun state while it also okayed the sum of N45.82 billion to augment the construction of Sapele-Agbor road due to cost variation and changes made in the designs.

The Minister also disclosed that the Council had directed the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to take over the settlement of the N4.774 billion pension liabilities of the workers in the defunct Federal Mortgage Finance Limited (FMFL).

Also speaking, Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed that the Council approved the release of N3 billion for the engagement of insurance underwriters and brokers for group life assurance for police officers.

According to him, 315,319 police officers would be covered with the life insurance policy from October 22 to October 2023.

Asked to comment on the collateral death of civilians as a result of the recent airstrikes on the bandits hideouts in Zamfara state, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the government regretted the development.

He, however, stressed that, “fighting insurgency is a very difficult thing. And as much as the air force or the military are careful, once in a while, it does happen.

“That innocent people actually also suffer. We will regret it. But I think is the nature of fighting insurgency and the military are very, very careful, especially the Air Force and the army when trying to contain insurgency not to, allow innocent lives to be killed. The Airforce regrets it, we regret it. But unfortunately once in a while it happens.”