Experts: Talent Development Key to Economic Sustainability

Emma Okonji

Technology and sustainability experts have stressed the need for talent development among Nigerian youths in order to sustain the economic policies of the federal and state governments, in today’s digital era.

Head, Governance and Sustainability at Honeywell Group, Yewande Giwa, and Head, Startups, Lagos Innovates, Ireayo Oladunjoye, made the call as guest speakers to Radio Traffic 96.1 FM, aired in Lagos recently.

They both discussed the impact of Honeywell Group’s partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), and the conversation centered on the role of the partnership in equipping young Nigerians with tech skills for employability and global competence.

Speaking on the role of young talents in advancing the frontiers of technology in Nigeria and the impact of public-private partnerships on Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, Giwa said: “We applaud the advancements that young entrepreneurs and IT enthusiasts in Nigeria are making. We also recognise their challenges and have chosen to support young people who are interested in leveraging technology through our partnership with LSETF.”

On Honeywell Group’s partnership with LSETF, Giwa also said: “Honeywell Group has always invested in companies and initiatives that create lasting impact in the communities in which we operate. This partnership with LSETF isn’t just an avenue to give back to society, but we see it as an opportunity to invest in the lives of young people in a way that leaves a lasting impact.”

Describing the objectives of the talent development programme, Oladunjoye said:‘‘The Lagos Innovates Programme is aimed at bridging the gap between tech talents and their dreams, whether it is to create jobs or get employed. We are focused on capacity building and flooding the Lagos tech ecosystem with talents that can compete with global standards. Through our partnership with Honeywell Group Limited (HGL), we are able to reach more people and help them live better lives.