Ex-APC Chieftain Alleges Assassination Plot against Emefiele 

* Seeks US, UK, EU, World Bank, IMF intervention

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has alleged that there is a plot to assassinate the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

Frank, who made the allegation in a statement in Abuja Thursday, called on the international community, especially the United States of America, United Kingdom, European Union, World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to intervene to save Emefiele’s life and job.

Emefiele has been in the news of late following allegations that the Department of State Services (DSS) has plans to arrest and charge him for terrorism financing in order to forcefully and illegally remove him as the governor of the apex bank.

The DSS is Nigeria’s foremost secret police organization.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, however urged the DSS to purge itself of partisanship by following due process if it has any evidence linking Emefiele to the said charge.

He insisted that the DSS has farmed out their men to allegedly harass, intimidate and arrest Emefiele on his way back into the country after an official assignment abroad.

He said: “I have it on good authority that some members of the present administration led by the APC in collaboration with some

security agencies are planning to assassinate Governor Emefiele.

“To me, it’s a plot to destabilise next year’s general election. I plead with the nation’s security agencies and their cohorts to halt this devious plan in the interest of the country.

“It is interesting to note that this same government through its security agencies like the DSS defended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, over his alleged past extremist views and support for Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram, even when the minister owned up to the past Islamic messages.

“Also, one of the vice-presidential candidates, who has been seen dining with Boko Haram leaders, including taking pictures with them, has not been questioned or arrested by the DSS.

“It is worthy of note that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had revealed in the past that six top Nigerians were part of those funding terrorism in Nigeria.”

He said the DSS has done nothing to bring these persons to justice, yet the agency is allegedly being swift in weaving a charge of terrorism financing against Emefiele.

Frank, who noted that it is crystal clear that the plot to arrest Emefiele is not far from the politics of 2023, therefore appealed to the international community to wade in and call the people who want to execute this gross illegality against the CBN Governor to order.

According to him, “My guess is that some people are not comfortable with Emefiele’s policies, especially that of naira notes’ redesign as it appears to thwart their plans for vote buying during the upcoming general election.

“We, the citizens of this country,

will resist any form of intimidation as power must return back to the people, come 2023. This is the time to work the talk on corruption by this government.

“It might interest the DSS to know that there’s a video in circulation where one of the presidential candidates was seen sharing money to supporters in broad daylight, an act that violates provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Let me advise security agencies like the DSS to channel their energies to curtail such illegalities rather than embarking on a wild goose chase.”

He said he would like to use this opportunity to state that the members of the cabal plotting this evil are not happy with President Muhammadu Buhari’s principled stance on the conduct of a free and fair general election come 2023.

“It is obvious that Mr. President will not endorse this type of illegality, hence some members of his administration have ganged up to plan the arrest and possible assassination of Emefiele.

“I have it on good authority that one of the Deputy Governors of the CBN said to be loyal to one of the presidential candidates, is being primed to step into Emefiele’s shoes upon arrest.

“Therefore, he would be mandated to reverse all recent policies of the CBN, especially that of naira notes’ redesign. My message to him and his cohorts is that they have failed!

“I dare the DSS to show Nigerians proof of Emefiele’s involvement in any form terrorism related activities or else remain quiet and concentrate on their primary assignment,” he said.

Frank cautioned the DSS to steer clear of politics and immediately shelf their purported plans to arrest Emefiele on his way back into the country with the aim of embarrassing him.

“We call on the international community to wade in and mount pressure on the president to stop their plan to illegally and forcefully remove Mr. Emefiele as CBN Governor.

“In all, if anything untoward happens to Emefiele, the DSS must be ready to take full responsibility,” he stated.