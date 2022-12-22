Buhari: I’m Ready to Campaign for Tinubu, Others

•Optimistic ruling party will win all elections

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, expressed his readiness to campaign vigorously for the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming general election in the country.

The president has, therefore, assured the APC and its candidates in the elections next year that he was ready at all times to campaign for the presidential candidate and all party candidates with “full energy and conviction.”

According to a release by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the assurance was to dispel concerns in certain quarters that the president has not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau State capital, and to stress that while he remained committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the president would equally be upheld at times.

Speaking to the Nigerian community in Washington DC in the course of his recent visit to the United States, Buhari stressed what he said all the time that he was ready to campaign for the party’s victory in the general election next year.

The president noted that the APC campaigns had so far been the most aggressive in recent history.

He said, “They have been impressive and of a high voltage,” compared to the opposition that seemed to be playing catch-up, and reiterated his strong optimism that the party would win all the elections fairly and squarely.