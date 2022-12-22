  • Thursday, 22nd December, 2022

Another INEC Office Attacked in Imo

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

Another office of the  Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) office in Imo State  has been attacked.

This was disclosed in  statement by the INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

The attack, which was carried out on Tuesday left eight windows smashed and burglary proofs removed.

That Tuesday’s attack is the  fourth on INEC’s  facilities in the state in less than three weeks. There have been  previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the state headquarters in Owerri.

But INEC said  that ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safekeeping.

It stated that the uncollected Permanent Voter Cards have been secured as well.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner  (REC) for Imo State, Prof Sylvia Agu, has reported that our office in Isu Local Government Area office was attacked and vandalised. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

“Eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed. Fortunately, the attackers could not access the building. Movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalised.

“However, as a precautionary measure, critical materials such as ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safekeeping. Similarly, all uncollected PVCs have been secured while security will be deployed to ensure the continuous collection of the cards by registered voters in the same premises.

“The incident has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.