  • Thursday, 22nd December, 2022

Adeleke Approves Payment of December Salaries/Pensions

Nigeria | 37 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The  Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke yesterday approved the payment of December 2022 salaries and pensions.

The payment covers all Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) as well as secondary and primary school teachers, tertiary institutions, local government staff and retirees among others.

As the cleaning up of state finance continues, His Excellency, the state Governor restated his commitment to fulfilling the obligations of the state to workers on the payroll of Osun state.

“I have, as a priority number one the welfare of workers especially our civil and public servants. Our workers should be rest assured that all issues affecting their welfare will continue to receive urgent attention of state. That is the first item on my administration’s five point agenda,” Governor Adeleke affirmed.

