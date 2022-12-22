2023 Polls: Ogbomoso Youths in Bauchi Cautioned against Being Used as Thugs by Politicians

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Federation of Ogbomosho Youths in Bauchi State have been warned not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs by selfish politicians or participate in any form of youth restiveness in the state.

The Chairman of the group, Adebayo Ajadi, who gave the warning yesterday during the end-of-the-year dinner organised to take stock of the group’s achievements in 2022, said the members should participate in active politics in the state so as to elect credible leaders during the forthcoming election in the state and the country at large.

According to him, “Members have been warned not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs by selfish politicians or participate in youth restiveness as no development will be achieve in a chaotic situation as people of Ogbomosho are known for their peaceful co-existence with their host communities.”

Ajadi, popularly called Oloro, said: “Since majority of our members are skilled workers like mechanics, painters, electrician, welders and businessmen and women, they must maintain transparency and integrity in order to attract patronage in their areas of specialisation.”

He also commended the state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed’s government for its developmental initiatives, hoping that members of the Federation of Ogbomosho Youth would be carried along being peace-loving Nigerians who have been contributing to the socio economic development of the state.

The leader of the group, however, urged the federal government to ensure the completion of key projects, including the Oghomosho-Oyo dual carriage way, the step-down at the national grid project that during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s era as well as the quick resolution of the tussle over the coronation of a new traditional ruler, the Soun of Ogbomosho.

He said the Federation of Ogbomosho Youth in Bauchi has been upgraded to a registered multi-purpose Cooperative Society as part of efforts to improve the economic well-being of the members.

The chairman said the federation which had existed for over 30 years has aided with financial support to engage in positive economic ventures both realised that with increasing membership, the group needed to expand its scope of activities so as to benefit from government’s economic empowerment scheme of both the state and the federal government.

In his remarks, the Pastor of the First Baptist Church Bauchi Reverend Raphael Adetunmibi, advised members of the Federation of Ogbomosho Youths to take active part in politics, but, however, warned that none of them should engage in any act of political thuggery or youth restiveness as this is against the teachings of God.