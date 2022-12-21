Sanwo-Olu to Attend Lagos Metro Rail Line Completion Ceremony Today

Segun James



The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to attend the blue rail line physical completion ceremony at National Theatre Blue Line Station, Iganmu, Lagos today.

This was disclosed in a short statement from the office of the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

This, according to him, was a prelude to the official inauguration and commencement of operation of the rail system next year.

The Blue Line of the Lagos Metro Rail System would run from Amuwo-Odofin in Lagos West to the Lagos Marina in Lagos Central.

The Red Line System would also run from Ikeja, the state capital to the Lagos Marina when completed next year.

Akosile recalled that Sanwo-Olu had promised that the physical completion of the project would be done by the end of 2022.