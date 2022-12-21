Politicians Storm Enugu to Celebrate John Nwodo at 70

David-Chyddy Eleke reports that as former Ohanaeze Ndigbo president, Dr John Nnia Nwodo, recently celebrated his 70th birthday, even the coal city of Enugu State acknowledged that a remarkable event held in town.

No one who loves erudition, intellectualism and finesse will fail to admire former Minister of Information and former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Dr Nnia Nwodo. Of course, both as minister and as president general, Nwodo showed the same finesse which he is known for, delivering with class and never shying away from expressing his opinion very boldly on topical issues.

Of course, for his boldness, many people disliked him, but a lot more loved and cherished him for never making his stand on issues, especially as it concerns Ndigbo secret.

It was therefore not a surprise that penultimate weekend, the very crème of the society from all across Nigeria converged on Enugu to celebrate with him as he marked his 70th birthday anniversary.

From the political world, business, entertainment, high profile individuals came together, and also spared very beautiful thoughts about his person. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi; Obi-of-Onistha, Obi Nnaemeka Achebe and many others were in Enugu to felicitate with Nwodo.

The event which started with a Holy Mass , at St. Mulumba’s Catholic Church, New Haven, Enugu, also featured a colloquium, and was later almost turned into a political gathering as leaders of many groups across the country eulogized Nwodo, but didn’t fail to make political statements about the forthcoming 2023 elections, stating that it was a critical decision making period for Nigeria, and everyone should be able to contribute to the making of a new Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo said: “The age of a man does not matter much as to his achievements and contributions to humanity. The life of a man really begins at 70. It is not the number of years you spend here on earth, the most important thing is your positive contributions to humanity and God.”

He prayed to God to continue to guide Nwodo as he continues to make positive contributions to the development and unity of the country.

On his part, Pa Adebanjo also extolled the uncommon trait of Nwodo to build bridges and friendships across the country.

According to him, Nwodo had stood out for peace and equity among all parts and ethnicities of the country, adding that he had done that with words and vivid actions.

“I congratulate him for his love for humanity and the progress of everybody he comes across. We thank God for his life,” he said.

For the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Nwodo remained a man of many parts who had contributed much in various fields of human endeavour and community development.

Achebe described him as a great nation-builder and an outstanding bridge builder who had continued to see all Nigerians as one and the same family.

“I pray that God will continue to grant him good health and the drive to accomplish all He had set out to use Nwodo to achieve for our great nation,” he said.

Also, the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev Geoffrey Onah, who delivered the homily noted that God at no time limited the age of men, but “it is our sinful nature that brought us to this limitation. However, long years do not make life honourable but wisdom and fear of God do.”

Onah congratulated Nwodo and urged other leaders to emulate his good virtues of patience, meekness, accommodation of others, and love for humanity.

Some groups also took the opportunity of the event to make bold statements about their leanings in the forthcoming election.

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), in a speech by its president, Dr. Bitrus Poga said the North Central zone of the country is committed to supporting a president of South East extraction for the purpose of fairness, equity and justice.

Poga stated that “Peter Obi will be the first democratically elected president of Nigeria from South East extraction.

“The rest of the country should give peace a chance by voting Obi as the next president. We have said it again and again that in the interest of equity, fairness and justice, the president should come from the South, particularly, the South East. In the middle Belt, we are with Obi for a better Nigeria. When Obi emerges, Nwodo will stand by him as one of the persons who played a major role in presenting him to us.”

Many who have commented on the success of the gathering have described it as one worthy for a personality like Nwodo.

Chief John Nnia Nwodo is a Nigerian lawyer, politician and economist. He served as 9th President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and was Minister of Information and Culture, Minister Of Civil Aviation. He was born on 11 December 1952 at Igboetiti, Enugu State, Nigeria. He also resides in Enugu. He is from the popular Nwodo dynasty, and has played several roles in the emergence of successive governors of Enugu, and also played politics successfully at the national level.