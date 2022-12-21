NLC Accuses 10 States of Stalling Local Government Autonomy Bill

•Says Nigerian masses won’t forgive defaulters

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The organised labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has blamed governors and 10 state Houses of Assembly of Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Gombe, Plateau. Kwara, Imo, Ebonyi, Oyo, Sokoto and Ondo states are scuttling efforts to amend the country’s constitution and to grant autonomy to local governments and state legislature.

It said Nigerian masses would not forget political office holders who took sides with the governors of the aforementioned states.

A statement signed by NLC president, Mr. Ayuba Wabba stated: “It is unfortunate that the current efforts to amend the constitution of Nigeria has been stalled by the delay by some state Houses of Assembly to assent to the constitutional bills sent by the National Assembly on autonomy for Local Governments and State Legislature.”

The NLC said the autonomy for local government councils and state legislature was imperative for democratic consolidation

“There are concerns that this constitutional amendment gridlock is at the instance of some state governors.

“Currently, Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Gombe, Plateau. Kwara, Imo, Ebonyi, Oyo, Sokoto and Ondo State Houses of Assembly are yet to assent to the very crucial bills on autonomy for local governments and state legislatures.

“Interestingly, one of the bills which is on financial and administrative independence for the legislature is of utmost benefit to the State Houses of Assembly which are delaying assent.

“This suggests an attitude of institutional hostage-taking as it appeals to common logic that the concerned state Houses of Assembly would have since willingly and gladly assented to that piece of progressive legislation,” he said.

The labour movement described the situation as unfortunate, adding the fact that the amendment had not happened proved that there were very strong forces pulling some backward strings from behind the scene.

“As the Speaker of the House of Representatives meet with State Governors this week, Nigerian workers who bear the brunt of poor allocation of public resources and scant welfare for workers at the lower echelon of government in Nigeria demand that the constitutional bills on financial and administrative autonomy for local governments and state houses of assembly should be assented to without further delay by State Houses of Assembly yet to do so.

“This progressive step is very crucial to exempt affected state legislatures and their Governors from the harsh judgement of history. Besides severe excoriation by posterity, the State Houses of Assembly still dragging their feet on the revolutionary constitutional bills for local government autonomy should understand that millions of Nigerians are watching with keen interest how they treat these bills which translate to huge developmental gains for the mass of our workers and people who live in rural places,” it said.

Thw NLC said the caution was critical given that the 2023 general election was just weeks away.

It added that Nigerian masses would not forget political office holders who took their side.

The NLC appealed to state governors and lawmakers to quickly assent to the constitutional bills on autonomy for local governments and state legislatures.