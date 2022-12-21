MUSON, Mandilas Group Begin Yuletide Season With Christmas Concert 

The Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) has lifted the mood of Nigerians for the 2022 Christmas season in collaboration with Mandilas Group, household name in automobile, air-conditioning & cold chain solutions.

The annual Christmas Concert, held in Lagos, featured the MUSON Choir & Orchestral conducted by Sir Emeka Nwokedi and The Mandilas Choir.

Indeed, it was a beautiful night. The air was warm friendly, the crowd was joyous, and the music filled the air.

The concert, which held at the MUSON Centre with Mandilas Group as the official sponsor for the third consecutive year had in attendance the doyen of accountancy in Nigeria and MUSON Patron, Mr Akintola Williams, legal luminary, MUSON Patron and Chairman Board of Trustees, Mr Louis Mbanefo (SAN), among others.

The Mandilas delegation was led by Group Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Ola Ayo-Adeloye, General Manager (operation), Mr Pal Singh, General Manager (Mobility) Miss Kemi Koyejo and General Manager (Sales & Marketing), Mrs Marie Therese-Phido, among others.

The colourful two-part event began as the MUSON Choir and Orchestra led by Sir Emeka Nwokedi entertained guests with of songs rendered in English and various local dialects.

The Choir thrilled guests with Let there be Christmas by Joseph Martins and variety of evergreen Christmas Carols.

The Mandilas choir also thrilled the audience with evergreen songs in English, Yoruba carols, among others.

Addressing the audience, Mandilas Group Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Ola Ayo-Adeloye, said: “ At Mandilas, we love to celebrate. Let Christmas begin. Let hope begin. Let joy begin. Mandilas has been here for over 72 years. We are so delighted to share the joy of the Christmas season.”

Ayo-Adeloye explained that the concert was a way of bringing people together, adding that music is the language of love.

In his closing remarks, Chairman of MUSON Board of Trustees, Mr. Louis Mbanefo (SAN), thanked the sponsor, Mandilas Group, for helping to put the concert together