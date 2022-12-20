WILAN Unveils TV Show to Promote Women Inclusion in Politics

Sunday Ehigiator



Women in Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN), a non-profit organisation advancing women’s leadership in Nigeria has unveiled the first season of its TV show titled: ‘The Leading Woman Show: Election Series.”

According to a statement by the organisation, the show which was the first in the series of many, was focused on the 2023 general elections and produced with support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

“Ahead of the elections, the show aims to shape the perception of the Nigerian populace on the importance of women’s leadership to the nation’s development,” it said.

It added that it would bring together political leaders, culture shapers and nation-builders to promote public discourse on the barriers and benefits of women’s political inclusion.

“Among some of the topics to be discussed on the show are; Too Cool for Politics, Women as Custodians of Patriarchy, Are Women Running but Going Nowhere?”

The show which started on December 18, 2022, airs on Sundays at 7 pm on News Central available on DSTV Channel 422, and Startimes Channel 274.

The channel would also be available on Youtube at WILAN Global and on R2TV which is available on GoTV Channel 112.

Some of the guests that would be featured on the show would be Dele Farotimi, a legal practitioner; Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, a former Social Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Sandra Ezekwesili, a media personality and Ndi Kato, a human right activist.

Others are Fuad Atanda-Lawal, executive chairman of the Ikoyi/Obalende Local Council Development Area, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, a lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, ‘Yemi Adamolekun, executive director of Enough is Enough, Segalink, a human rights activist and Alero Ayida-Otobo a transformation strategist.

“Women’s underrepresentation in politics and leadership is a deep-rooted issue fueled by years of patriarchal practices that continues to impact on women’s ability to aspire, run and get elected into political office,” it said.

The statement also said as a direct result, the country had been deprived of female leadership and continues to experience gross underrepresentation of women in politics.

“The show will interrogate some of the common misconceptions that Nigerians have of women as leaders to shape perception and inspire more informed citizens to vote for a woman on the ballot in the next general elections,” it said.