South-south APC to Present Agenda to Tinubu/Shettima





Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Members of the South-south zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its readiness to present its agenda to the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, during a town hall meeting slated for Calabar, Cross River State, today.

Addressing journalists ahead of the campaign visit of Tinubu and Shettima to the state, the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity Committee of the Local Organising Committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Julius Okputu, said while the zone is expected to place their agenda at the table of the party’s joint presidential candidates, the APC in the state has already arrived at what they would expect of the candidates if elected into office next year.

According to him, “We are fully prepared for Asiwaju’s visit to Calabar for a town hall meeting with people of South-south Nigeria.

“Preparations are on top gear to give a warmth welcome to our presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu, who will join us on Tuesday in a town hall meeting with the people of South-south.

“The state has so much to put in place for the incoming president to implement, especially in the area of agro-industrialisation, job creation, robust manufacturing and sustained innovation, establishment of a national security architecture to obliterate terror, banditry, kidnapping among others.

“Our expectation is that the South-south zone would have something to present in their agenda.”

Okputu described Tinubu as a politician and leader with track record who “governed Lagos State with policies and initiative that branded, and separated the state from ordinary Nigerian box.”

He said if Tinubu becomes the president, Nigeria would attain greatness once again, adding that with Tinubu and Shettima at the saddle of leadership in the country from 2023, the economy of Nigeria would be revamped.

Okputu said the electorate in the state and the country should troop out on election day and vote massively for the APC.