Setback for Enugu APC as Party’s Chieftain Collapses Structure for PDP Guber Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu State has suffered a huge setback as thousands of its card-carrying members from Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah, saying they had taken over the ownership of the project.

Members of the party who converged on Enugu, on Sunday under the aegis of Ezeagu Igbudu Movement said they believed Mbah has what it takes to move the state forward by giving the citizens a new socio-economic outlook.

Speaking at the venue, the convener of the group and former commissioner in the state, Chief Joe Mmamel, was quoted in a statement to have described himself as a staunch member and chieftain of the APC who had decided to lead members of the party and other professionals to give maximum support to Mbah’s governorship project.

According to him; “Dr. Peter Mbah is the project we are discussing currently in the state, and we in Ezeagu believe that the PDP gubernatorial flagbearer is the right person we can partner with for the state’s transformation.

“This movement is a movement for development and we want to partner with you. Ezeagu has 20 political wards, and our members here are experienced in delivering elections. So, we are promising you our support.”

Mammel, a former elected chairman of Ezeagu local government area, appealed to Mbah to create more employments for his people by resuscitating the defunct Ezeagu Premier Cashew industry, build more access roads, focus on human capital development and youth employment, and build on the existing security architecture in the state.

Pledging their allegiance, Prof Stanley Udedi and Engr. Chris Okolo said they decided to drum support for Mbah’s aspiration because of their conviction in his competence and capacity to fulfill the development programmes in his manifesto, adding that they would work with him during and after the general elections for a better Enugu State.

Reacting to his endorsement by the APC chieftains and other professionals at the meeting, Mbah said he was glad that the people had seen the light through his candidacy.

He noted that the implication of their action showed they had the collective future of the state and that of their children in minds when they took the decision.

While reiterating the motivation behind his aspiration, Mbah stated that his administration would be driven by the mission to transform the economy, engender socio-economic shift, change the narrative and make the state a destination for investment.

Mbah, who further vowed to insulate the state’s economy from the existential threats being faced by the national economy, said his administration would move the economy seven-fold by creating enabling environment for investors, make agriculture profitable, scale up production by establishing industries and reactivation of moribund ones.

The governorship hopeful re-echoed his resolve to construct access roads to all communities across the 17 local government areas through his robust programmes for the state.

“We are going to grow the economy and make it one of the top 3 states in Nigeria. We are going to adopt exponential growth strategy in the state, create jobs for our youths, equip them with necessary skills by building skills and vocational training centres, and address insecurity,” he added.