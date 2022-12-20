  • Tuesday, 20th December, 2022

Senate Ignores Protests, Court Injunction, Confirms Onochie, Other NDDC Board Appointments

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointments of the Special Assistant  to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Lauretta Onochie, as the Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The upper chamber, despite protests from senators from the oil-producing communities, also confirmed the appointments of the agency’s Managing Director, Executive Directors and members of the commission’s board. 

The confirmation of the appointments of 13 out of the 15 presidential nominees for the Board by the Senate was sequel to the adoption of recommendations made to that effect by the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.

Objections raised by Senators Seriake Dickson (PDP Bayelsa West) and Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP Ondo South) against Onochie and Charles Ogunmola, who was nominated as Executive Director Projects from Ondo State, were ignored by the Senate. 

