NBTE Grants Charkin Maritime Academy Accreditation

Sunday Okobi

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has given Charkin Maritime Academy (CMA) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the accreditation to run two programmes in the award-winning premier maritime training institution in Nigeria.

The two programmes, which are to run in two streams of 40 students each, are Marine Engineering Technology and Nautical Science.

The accreditation, which was conveyed to the institution in a letter addressed to the Provost of CMA, took effect from October 1, 2022.

A copy of the letter, which was sighted by journalists, showed that the accreditation of CMA was sequel to the accreditation visitation carried out by NBTE from October 30 to November 3, 2022.

The letter signed by the Director, Montechnic Programmes, Sama’ila Tanko, for NBTE Executive Director, and dated November 22, 2022, said the programmes will be due for another accreditation in 2027.

Apparently elated by the development, the Chief Promoter of CMA, Sir Charles Wami, expressed delight that the institution met the stringent requirements for the NBTE accreditation.

He called for the support of all stakeholders to ensure that the purpose of setting up CMA is actualiSed for the benefit of Nigerians in the years ahead.