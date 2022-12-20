Makinde: My Administration ‘ll Continue to Improve Educational System

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has said his administration will continue to do everything necessary to improve the standard of education in the state, noting that this commitment was behind the decision to declare the sector as one of the major pillars of the government.

The governor stated this while speaking at the 2022 Christmas Carol Service with the theme “Joy to the world,” held at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, adding that his administration will continue to commit resources to improve the education sector, while the pace of development in other sectors will also not reduce.

He maintained that his administration has laid the foundation to ensure the continuous improvement of the human development index of the state.

The governor also used the occasion to announce that the state government would pay the 13th month salary to workers in the state on or before 31 December as it has been doing since the inception of the administration in 2019.

On some of the strides recorded by the administration , especially in the education sector, Makinde said with the upgrade of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to a University of Education, the state now has a state-owned conventional university and two specialised universities.

He also explained that with the success already recorded by the administration within the scope of the Omituntun 1.0, the state government would explore tourism and ethical mining as an avenue to further expand the economy of the state if he is re-elected in 2023.

He said: “Truly we have a lot to be thankful for because this same administration will celebrate another four Christmas carols in Oyo State. We have not completed the four years of the first term, and we still have a few months left for the campaign. While campaigning, we will be commissioning projects as well.

“We started with Omituntun 1.0 where we listed four pillars in the document I presented in 2018 – Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State. Wefocused on Education, Health, Expansion of economy and Security and we have achieved a lot.

“Three days ago, we still added to the achievements. I went to Abuja to make a presentation to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the upgrade of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to a University of Education. I was expecting them to ask us to come back for the approval but as we were making the presentation, they brought out the letter and said ‘it is already approved’.

“Right now, we have a state-owned conventional university and two specialised universities with a campus in Iseyin. Now, we have Emmanuel Alayande University of Education in Oyo and the first Technical University in Ibadan. Some have said we won’t be able to fund this new project but I can tell you that we have the capacity. Since LAUTECH became solely-owned by Oyo State, we have been funding it.

“We have paid the backlog of salaries owed by the past administration. We have paid around 50 per cent of our commitment to Osun State already. So, we will continue to commit our resources to the education sector because that is where the future lies for us.

“For the next 40 years, we have laid the foundation to produce human resources requirements for Oyo State.

“We have the same focus for Omituntun 2.0 with a few additions. The expansion of our economy will not only be through agribusiness but tourism and solid minerals development.

“In this new week, we will pay the salaries of workers and on or before 31st of this month; they will receive their 13th month salary.”

The General Overseer of the Hour of Mercy Prayer Ministry, Prophet Moses Muyideen Kasali, reminded the indigenes of Oyo State to hold on to hope, as according to him, the birth of Christ symbolises hope.

He enjoined everyone to use the season to remember the needy in their communities, because those who have should be sources of hope to the needy.

Also, the seventh and eighth lessons of the event were read by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who also represented the governor’s wife, Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde, while Governor Makinde read the ninth lesson of the day.

Special prayers were held for the state, the first family, State House of Assembly, civil servants and for increased prosperity for the state and Nigeria, by the Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Ola Makinde; Most Rev. Joseph Akinfenwa; Bishop Daniel Oluwajimade; Prophet Ojo Olowere; Bishop T.V. Adelakun and Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

Some of the dignitaries present at the service were former Military Governor of Oyo State, Major General Oladayo Popoola; Evang. Bola Are; Chairman, Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), Rev. David Moradeyo; members of the State Executive Council and traditional rulers, among others.

The highlight of the event included songs, hymn renditions and fireworks.