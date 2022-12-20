Enugu PDP Campaign Organisation Warns Opposition against Spreading Falsehood

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Organisation in Enugu state have warned opposition parties to refrain from assassinating the character of the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election, Peter Mbah.

The organisation also warned opposition parties to desist from what they described as campaign of calumny intended to bring down the reputation of incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Director of communication and spokesperson of the PDP Campaign Organisation, Barr. Nana Ogbodo, who gave the warning yesterday, said that although parties in the state did not engage in any kind of peace accord, it is supposed to trickle down from the national level where it was signed.

He explained that the state has been inundated with clearly malicious jingles and sundry content conceived with the devious intent to malign the reputation of Mbah, especially since the beginning of campaigns for the forthcoming

elections.

He said that rather than tell the people what their plans are and how they intend to achieve it, they are using social media to hurl insults and peddle falsehood to sway the people’s support.

“The PDP campaign organization completely frowns at the development. Our candidate has told us what he intends to do and how he intends to run the state, including boosting the business space,” he said.

He noted that while the Nigerian constitution guarantees freedom, including rights of expression, it does not translate to a right to deliberately impugn people’s reputation.

“We therefore hereby call on the law enforcement agencies to dig deep and bring to law all those who have by these incendiary messages gone beyond the threshold of law and decency,” he said.

“It is pertinent to restate that while we may have chosen to go high as they consciously plunge lower to depths of depravity, we are not averse to seeking legal redress when the line of decency is breached as presently obtains,” he added.