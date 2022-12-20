Ekiti PDP National, State Assemblies’ Candidates Reject Presidential Campaign Council

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Another crisis seems to have rocked the Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as all the National Assembly and House of Assembly candidates have rejected the composition of Ekiti State PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Campaign Management Committee.

A press release that was jointly signed by all the candidates alleged that some members of the campaign council were also members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), particularly those that were appointed as directors of campaign for the central and north senatorial districts.

The aggrieved candidates, who included Mr. Lateef Ajijola Fayose, son of former Governor Fayose and others, expressed fear that the composition of the campaign council would definitely work against their chance of coasting to victory.

Part of the release reads: “Our attention has been drawn to Presidential Campaign Council and Campaign Management Committee for Ekiti State, as released by your good self, being circulated on various social media platforms.

“Particularly, the persons appointed as directors of campaign for the central and north senatorial districts are members of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“The majority of the nominees in the list are not members of the PDP. They are SDP members. Furthermore, majority of those who are PDP members did not win their polling units in the last governorship election.”

The candidates stated further in the release that “the implication is that members of SDP will work against us as our senatorial directors of campaign for our elections.

“To us, the campaign council/committee is not a gift item to impress anybody if the objective is actually to win the elections.

“To this end, as stakeholders/candidates whose elections will hold alongside the presidential election, we the underlisted candidates reject the composition of the campaign management committee in its entirety, and demand the implementation of the earlier list submitted by the party,” the release stated.