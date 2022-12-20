Abuja to Host 2023 NBA Annual General Conference

By Steve Aya



The 2023 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) will hold in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The decision was taken by the National Executive Committee of the Association, at its National Executive Council meeting which held last week.

The meeting, which was chaired by the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, deliberated on issues affecting the Bar and the Nation in general.

The National Executive Council, NEC, resolved that the next Annual Conference of the Association will hold in Abuja from Friday, 25th August to Friday, 1st September, 2023.

NEC also considered the alleged creation of a parallel Lawyer’s body in the country, with members moving a motion to penalise the members sponsoring registration of the parallel association.

The meeting climaxed with the ratification of all the names of NBA representatives sent to the Body of Benchers, including the name of the immediate past President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata.

Aside adoption of various committee reports, the NEC meeting also co-opted 150 Lawyers as members of NEC. Notable names on the co-opted list includes the immediate past Attorney-General of Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda, SAN, the Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission, ICPC Chairman, DG Legal Aid Council, and Chairman of Lawyers With Disability.

The NBA Conference Incident Investigation Committee, also identified the faces of the persons alleged to be lawyers who vandalised and looted conference materials.