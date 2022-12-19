Zoracom to Launch Network, Security Operations Centre 

Emma Okonji

In order to be ahead of cyber criminals and hackers, Zora Communications Limited (Zoracom), one of the foremost technology companies based in Lagos, will be unveiling its facility to manage the network and cybersecurity challenges of corporate organisation this December.

The facility known as Network and Security Operations Centre (NSOC), will focus on tackling, protecting and observing the health status of the network and cyber state of the lifeblood of every business.

Speaking on importance of the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Zoracom, John Nwachukwu, said: “As a technology firm we pride ourselves with the ability to proffer and provide solution to our organisations’ various needs when it comes to observability, cybersecurity and infrastructure. With the advent of cloud computing, 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), it has become important for organisations to bring resilience, robustness and situational conditions and align them with global practices.”