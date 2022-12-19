Yuletide:  Air Force, Local Hunters Begin War against Bandits, Kidnappers in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The combined team of the Nigerian Airforce, local hunters and vigilantes in Kwara State at the weekend has begun ‘operation flushing out’ kidnappers, bandits and terrorists from the forest in Eiyenkorin, Peke and Okolowo in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

The development, according to the team, is to return the area to normalcy and peace for travellers and residents on that routes during the yuletide and even beyond.

THISDAY checks revealed that the development might not be unconnected with the reported influx of the criminals from neighbouring states of Niger, Kebbi, Zamfara among others to Ilorin, the state capital.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin after the exercise, the Commander 303 Medium Airlift Group, Nigerian Airforce in Ilorin said: “It’s no longer going to be business as usual for the bandits and kidnappers operating in the areas because they will begin entering the bushes immediately after the exercise.”

Jibia aslo said his men would be supported by aircraft provided by the federal government towards ensuring that no criminal is left in their hideouts ins the forest.

He also commended residents for offering useful information, and the local hunters and members of the vigilante in the areas for their partnership, adding that without their support, they won’t be able to embark on the exercise.

Jibia said: “Today’s exercise it titled gathering of the eagles. We are just entering this area, and why we are here is because of the numerous challenges of kidnapping and banditry that have been rampant here, so we are to ensure security in Eiyenkorin and Okolowo areas.

“We will be entering the bushes shortly, and we will embark on a regular patrol of these areas. We will also have aircraft coming to support us to flush out these bandits and terrorists from these areas.

“The exercise is purposely fixed for this period till January next year, as you know that we are approaching Christmas and the new year, so by then, we would have dominated the areas then we will sustain the tempo after the new year. It’s an ongoing exercise.”

He also urged his officers to remain committed, “to the federal government which is paying us salaries to protect Nigerians. We need to sacrifice our conveniences to achieve this goal.”