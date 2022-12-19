Wonderland Lagos Opens with Tingo Mobile as Headline Sponsor

Yinka Olatunbosun

Wonderland Lagos, the one-stop holiday experience created for family and friends has announced Tingo Mobile as its lead sponsor for the maiden edition of the project. This was revealed as a prelude to the grand opening of the holiday village which was held on Thursday December 17. Located on the Eko Atlantic Energy City in Victoria Island, Wonderland Lagos promises to transform the yuletide season. To enjoy a well-rounded experiential moment, fun seekers need a seamless payment structure to make their holiday dream a reality.

To this end, Tingo Mobile has joined this holiday train by securing its spot as Wonderland Lagos’s lead sponsor for its first edition this December. Tingo Mobile is an all-in-one financial solution application created for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to make transactions easy and convenient for the users.

While reflecting on the initiative, the CEO Tingo Mobile, Dozy Mmobuosi expresses his delight at the partnership with Wonderland Lagos.

He says: “Wonderland Lagos is an exciting and unique project and we are more than delighted to provide a seamless payment platform for the project. The individual customer experience has a ripple effect on the whole holiday experience. We are focused on making this December a wonderful experience for all fun seekers.’’

In the same vein, the co-founder of Wonderland Lagos and the CEO, Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu remarks: “Both businesses are aligned on a singular goal of providing a rewarding experience to the visitors, from the payment process to the fun activities lined up. We are indeed excited to have Tingo Mobile on board in achieving this goal.’’