Women Groups Reach Consensus to Vote out Anti-women Legislators

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



Due to the post-House of Representatives rescinding of all gender-focused bills early this year, Nigerian women are changing tactics to make their votes count in the 2023 general elections towards ensuring that all federal representatives who voted against the women-centered bills do not return to the National Assembly.

This was the consensus reached by women groups in the 45 minutes documentary, WOKEN, a joint project of the Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI), and the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) which premiered last Thursday in Abuja.

Member of the House of Representatives and House Deputy Chief Whip, Nkiruka Onyejiocha said it would have been the best alternative since the male representatives feared giving up their seats at the House. However, they also threw out increased budget spending, and more demands by women once they gained foothold in the House.

Despite the failed advocacy, Onyejiocha urged the women to remain steadfast in their cause and deploy other strategies to increase their representation in governance.

According to her, “We can liaise with political parties and engage with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enforce the policy that parties without women candidates or that don’t engage women won’t be registered for election.”

In addition, she urged that beyond believing in themselves, the women should be community-oriented, warm up to their tribe and work with those who believe in the values that women can bring to governance.

Also, the Women In Politics Forum representative, Charity Anaja, stated that the key to the inclusion of more women in governance is the infusion of new blood, particularly younger women, and educating them on the basics of politicking.

She added that recent statistics indicated that women make-up 51 per cent of the country’s population.

“We are also advocating for the rights of women in the political space to ensure that provisions that are political-friendly are passed as laws, so that we have documents to hold government accountable with.

“35 percent affirmative action is just the way to go forward, and for any leadership to be successful. We cannot over-flog the issue in Nigeria. Towards the 2023 election, I am calling on all women to use their votes wisely to elect leaders who will reflect their issues on the table of leadership in Nigeria,” she said.

Meanwhile, the women are further contemplating Namibia’s Zebra Policy, which allows for equal representation of men and women in leadership and decision-making structures. Although adopted in 1997, it was 18 years for the policy to be implemented by the ruling party, hence, the large presence of women in Namibia’s parliament, cabinet, and other sectors of economy.