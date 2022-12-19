Saraki, a Political Juggernaut, Joins the Diamond Club

Hammed Shittu pays tribute to a former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who clocks 60 today

The ancient town of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, will be agog today as political associates of a former governor of the state and immediate past Senate President of the 8th National Assembly, Senator Bukola Saraki, would converge on the town to celebrate their leader and friend, who just joined the diamond club.

From all indications, all appears set to make Saraki’s 60th birthday worth the while. Political associates, religious leaders as well as family and friends of the strongman of Kwara politics, have set out various programmes to make the celebrations epochal.

Among the plans for the day, the organisers hinted, is a special prayer that will hold at his Ilorin, GRA residence, to be coordinated by renowned Muslim clerics in the town.

Born December 19, 1962 into the family of the late Dr. Olusola Saraki, who was Senate Leader between 1979 and 1983, the celebrant, just like his father, has continued to acquaint himself well in the annals of the nation’s body polity, thus sustaining the legacy of his father, who created their dynasty.

Saraki was educated in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom. He had his primary school education at Corona School, Lagos, from 1966 to 1972. He later moved to the prestigious Kings College, Lagos Island between 1973 and 1978, obtaining the West African School Certificate (WAEC) and moved on to round off his high school studies at Cheltenham College, Cheltenham, London, between 1979 and 1981.

He enrolled at the London Hospital College (University of London) between 1982 and1987, graduating with M.B.BS. He later returned to Nigeria in 1989, to work in the financial sector for nearly a decade until he rose to the position of Executive Director, where he oversaw corporate development and expansion programmes within the financial industry.

In recognition of his experience and professionalism, President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him a Special Assistant on Budget in 2000, where he was responsible for preparing the 2000/2001 National Budget.

Saraki equally initiated the Fiscal Responsibility Bill and served on the Economic Policy Co-ordination Committee, where he was responsible for the formulation and implementation of key economic policies for Nigeria.

In 2003, Saraki formally took after his father, when he joined politics and contested for the governor of Kwara State, challenging then incumbent, Lawal and won with a landslide.

Riding on the strength of his performance, the people of Kwara, in demonstration of their support, re-elected him in 2007. His time in office witnessed a great impact as he remains the architect of modern Kwara, following the provision of infrastructure, especially to the rural populace.

His achievements and development initiatives cut across various sectors like education, health, roads, human capital development, and women empowerment, among others. His success in office was the reason he was rated the most successful governor in the state, till date.

After serving two terms in office, Saraki contested the Kwara Central senate seat in 2011 on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and won, not unexpectedly through another landslide.

His election into the Senate witnessed staggering achievements, typified by effective representation, to the extent that there was no part of the senatorial district that did not feel the impact of his representation.

Saraki also garnered national and international acclaims for his innovative approaches to agriculture, health, education, fiscal policy and environmental reforms during his first term in the Senate.

However, in 2015, he sought re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and went on to emerge the Senate President of the 8th National Assembly, against all odds.

As a politician of note with pragmatic leadership, Saraki’s outing as the Senate President remains of national and international recognition due to the way and manner he coordinated the affairs of the upper arm of the federal legislature.

Curiously, since he left the Senate in June 2019, both as its president and member, Saraki, has remained relevant and typically, on top of his game. He has been in the fore front of ensuring justice and equity in all facets of the nation’s political and economic strata, which hitherto transcends personal interest.

Saraki’s love for the youth and the less privileged in the society, has remained a major point in focus and this has been his disposition long before he ventured into politics.

A former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, who paid tribute to his predecessor, described Saraki as a leader of leaders.

“As a former governor of the state, you inadvertently made your mark as the architect of modern Kwara. Your extraordinary achievements as the 8th President of the Senate, remain a benchmark in the history of the Senate.

“I pray that as you step into your diamond age, today, I pray that you step into more greatness and success,” he said.

Senate Committee Chairman on Banking and Other Financial Institutions and Senator, who represented Kwara South, in the 8th National Assembly, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, also spoke glowingly of Saraki.

He said: “Leader, you made your mark and your contributions to the development of our dear state, Kwara, are legendary while you are at the helms of affairs of the state and even to the people of the country, when you served as Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As you attain the milestone age of 60, today, I am very happy to join family, friends, associates, innumerable supporters and the rest of the world to wish you an amazing birthday, and thank Almighty Allah for your blessed life that has been marked by outstanding achievements and accomplishments, both in the private and the public life.

“Over the years, you have distinguished yourself as a great and fearless leader, an outstanding political icon, exceptional public servant and a worthy role model and mentor, whose impact and influence are felt across the country.

“You’ve been a priceless treasure and truly inspirational figure to all of us at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and emerging leaders across Nigeria.

“On this auspicious occasion of your birthday, I thank Almighty Allah, for His divine grace, mercy, guidance and protection on you in the last six decades of your sojourn on earth, and pray that He grants you more wisdom, sound health and longer life as you continue to serve the nation and humanity.”

On his part, a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development and Kwara Central senatorial candidate for 2023 general election, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, described Saraki as a man of honour and integrity.

He said, the former two-time governor of the state, has remained a leader that’s worth his onions and goal-getter in the political space of the nation, adding also, that, he would forever be remembered in his quest to ensure good governance of the state and the country in general, even as he prayed for long life, good health and prosperity, for him.

On the whole, as Saraki marks his 60th birthday today, with prayers and reminiscences, it is worthy of note that he has not only paid his dues on the political firmament of the state and nation, he has also continued to offer useful contributions to the collective quest for a better society.

Indeed, the prayers of many is that the Almighty Allah spares his life to witness more celebrations and also keep him in good health to enable him contribute to the overall well being of the nation in the foreseeable future.