Presco Honours 57 Staff, Lauds 2022 Performance  

Presco Plc has presented 57 employees with long service awards in recognition of their loyalty, commitment and exceptional service to the growth of the company over a period of ten to thirty-five years.

At a ceremony held on Saturday to mark the end of the year 2022, awards were also given to two retiring employees for their invaluable contributions to the growth of Presco Plc.

At the event held at the company’s premises, Obaretin Estate, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State, celebrated members of staff were given a certificate of recognition, financial reward and colour televisions for some.

During the ceremony, 16 staff were awarded 10 – 35 years of service awards while 39 others were honoured based on Heads of Departments (HoDs) recommendations.

High points of the ceremony were the Award Category for Best Overall (Davis Osasmwen), Second Best Overall (Benedicta Okolo), Third Best Overall (Godwin Titus) and Managing Director’s Special Recognition Award (Israel Adaramoye).

Presenting the Best Overall Award, Presco Plc explained that Davis Osasmwen “Showed exceptional leadership throughout the year not only within his department (R&D) but within the agricultural department, played leading role with the ABS-Agric Integration as well as financial year 2023 budget“.

Israel Adaramoye was commended for his dedication and high sense of duty, ’Since joining the social team of Presco Plc in 2018, Israel has shown a high sense of duty and willingness to apply himself diligently to any assignment given to him“.

’In carrying out assigned duties, Israel has exhibited prudence and disciplined in handling funds, “ Presco Plc added.

In his key note address, Managing Director, Presco Plc, Felix Nwabuko commended staff of the company for their dedication to duties.

Nwabuko said: ’On behalf of the Board of Directors, I say thank you. You (staff) are Presco’s biggest, greatest and most valuable assets.

’’Our fundamentals are strong. 2022 has been a good year. We made progress. Despite challenges, we stayed above waters. The challenges are external such as inflation, exchange rates and increase in running costs. Thank you for being able to be resilience.“