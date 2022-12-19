  • Monday, 19th December, 2022

NiMet Boss Bags Award as Most Improved Aviation Agency 

Business | 15 mins ago

It was double honour for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) at the Air Transport Quarterly Magazine (ATQ) 2022 awards on Thursday as the Director General of Nimet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu bagged the CEO of the year award just as the Agency was recognised as the ‘most improved aviation agency’ of the year.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Matazu pledged his continuous support for the good of humanity, saying the recognition shows the commitment to service in the agency, especially in the areas of manpower development and investment in infrastructure.

According to him, NiMet has maintained its Quality Management System ISO certification beginning from ISO 9001:2008 to the current ISO 9001:2015.

”In my career journey, up to the level of Professorship and the Chief Executive of NiMet, investing in the System under which I have had the privilege of working; and positively impacting on the lives of people I have been able to meet along the way has been part of my personal development. These I have also maintained since my assumption of office as the Director General/CEO of NiMet, “he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.