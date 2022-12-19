NiMet Boss Bags Award as Most Improved Aviation Agency 

It was double honour for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) at the Air Transport Quarterly Magazine (ATQ) 2022 awards on Thursday as the Director General of Nimet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu bagged the CEO of the year award just as the Agency was recognised as the ‘most improved aviation agency’ of the year.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Matazu pledged his continuous support for the good of humanity, saying the recognition shows the commitment to service in the agency, especially in the areas of manpower development and investment in infrastructure.

According to him, NiMet has maintained its Quality Management System ISO certification beginning from ISO 9001:2008 to the current ISO 9001:2015.

”In my career journey, up to the level of Professorship and the Chief Executive of NiMet, investing in the System under which I have had the privilege of working; and positively impacting on the lives of people I have been able to meet along the way has been part of my personal development. These I have also maintained since my assumption of office as the Director General/CEO of NiMet, “he said.