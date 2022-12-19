Niger Commends Security over Rescue of Kidnapped Chinese Men

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State government, has commended the rescue of seven kidnapped Chinese nationals by operatives of the Nigerian Airforce.

The rescued Chinese nationals were abducted from Ajata Aboki mining sites in Shiroro Local Government of the state last June and were taken into hiding since then.

The nation’s top security operatives announced the rescue of the Chinese nationals on Saturday, saying they had been taken to a medical facility for medical attention.

A statement by the Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, quoted Governor Abubakar Sani Bello as rejoicing over the feat performed by men of the Nigeria Airforce.

“His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, commended the courage and effort of the Commander and men of 271 NAF Detachment for the excellent operation. He specifically applauded the inspirational leadership style and acumen of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, under who’s command the NAF, has continued to record tremendous successes in its operations nationwide, including the successful rescue of these Chinese nationals in Kampanin Doka and Gwaska areas of Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State” the statement read.

The statement also stated that the state government would continue to collaborate with all security forces in the state to ensure citizens were safe and secure.

“Governor Bello felicitates with the victims, their families, friends and associates for their safe rescue and wishes them well,” the statement added.

Not less than 22 people, including mobile policemen and soldiers were killed when about 250 gunmen attacked the Ajata Aboki goldmine in Shiroro last June.

About 20 corpses, including those of soldiers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were recovered and brought to the IBB specialist hospital in Minna.The gunmen were said to belong to the dreaded Dogo Giede armed gang.