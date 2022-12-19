Kano APC Senatorial Candidate Motorcade Attacked, 17 Wounded, Vehicles Destroyed

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

At least 17 people reportedly sustained various degrees of injury at the weekend when suspected political thugs unleashed an attack on the campaign motorcade of the Kano Central senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura.

Although no account of life threatening casualty was reported, eyewitnesses revealed that the senatorial candidate fondly called AA Zaura narrowly escaped the attack unhurt in the ugly trend that left more than 10 campaign vehicles vandalised.

Confirming the development, Zaura’s

media aide, Ibrahim Muazzam, disclosed that the incident occurred when the senatorial candidate was returning from a condolence visit.

The unfortunate incident that ensued at the Gayawa village, Ungogo Local Government Area in Kano State obstructed the peace of the sleeping community for several hours leaving residents scampering for safety.

Although Ibrahim noted that actors of the barbaric act were to be identified, he said independent assessment confirmed 17 minors and three major casualties many of them treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital.

He said: “It is true the Zaura’s motorcade was attached around Gadar Katako, a bordering community with Ungogo and Nassarawa LGA. Although the actors are yet to be identified, Zaura has sued for calm.

“Our interim assessment of the damage caused by this inimical act has so far revealed 17 minor and major casualties. The major casualties are undergoing treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital. We also have 17 cars damaged.”

He further said Zaura wanted to assure victims of the attack that they would be taken care of absolutely. “We can also assure you that all legal means will be taken against the culprit and they would be brought to book,” Mua’azzam noted.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of AA Zaura Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Yahaya Garin Ali, has petitioned the Kano State Police Command demanding thorough investigation into the attack on the campaign convoy of the senatorial candidate.

In a petition directed to the state Commissioner of Police dated December 17, 2022, and a copy made available to THISDAY yesterday, Garin Ali challenged the police to unveil the culprits and institute their prosecution immediately.

Efforts to speak with the police on the development were not successful as the phone line of the spokesperson of the Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, which was switched off when contacted.