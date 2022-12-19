Kamala Harris, Audu Maikori Applaud Creativity of Young African Leaders at US-Africa Leaders Summit

Chocolate City Founder, Audu Maikori, joined US Vice President Kamala Harris to applaud the ingenuity and creativity of young African leaders during his remarks at the recent US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington DC.

The Nigerian music industry executive did so while moderating a panel at the African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum, which took place on the 13th of December at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. The forum’s theme was “Owning the Narrative – Film, Television, and Music Engines for Culture, Economy, and Growth”.

While giving the keynote speech at the forum, US Vice President Kamala Harris said, “I strongly believe that the creativity and ingenuity of Africa’s young leaders will help us shape the future of the world and that their ideas — your ideas — and innovations and initiatives will benefit the entire world.”

Speaking further about the forum, Maikori said, “I am honoured to be selected as the moderator of this important forum,” said Maikori. “As a young African leader, I am committed to using my platform to advance the narrative of our continent and its people. Through the power of storytelling, we can showcase the rich diversity, talent, and potential of Africa and the diaspora to the world.”