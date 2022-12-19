I’ll Take Imo from Backward State to Centre of Attraction, Maduka Promises 

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

A Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Imo State, Mr. Basil Maduka, has sworn to make the state the envy of other states of the federation if elected governor in 2023 governorship election in the state.

Maduka, a big player in the oil and gas sector in the country, made the promise recently while fielding questions from journalists at his Abuja residence.

The upwardly mobile technocrat said that he would make Imo State an economic hub of the Eastern region, stressing that within two years of his administration, Imo would become the destination and business centre of Nigeria.

He explained that this would be achieved through the establishment of industries and factories in strategic locations in the state.

He said that places like “Okigwe, Orlu and Owerri zones” will be turned “into industrial zones for massive production of goods and services for the benefit of the people and for export.”

On youths restiveness and insecurity in the state, Maduka noted that the major cause of insecurity and restiveness in the land is poverty.

“Create jobs for the youths and keep them busy and see if insecurity won’t vanish overnight. These youths finish school and roam the streets without job. They engage in criminalities because they are not busy. Once government performs its responsibility of providing job for the youths, criminality will be reduced to the barest minimum.

“There are no factories or companies attracted in Imo State to engage these boys. That is the crux of the matter. My government will reduce the incident of unemployment in the society by building more industries,” Maduka said.

He also spoke on the need to put on ground an enabling environment for the expatriates his government would partner with for development of the state.