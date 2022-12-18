UNILAG Alumni Gets New Executives

The University of Lagos Alumni Association, FCT Branch has announced the constitution of new executives that will run the affairs of the Association in the chapter for the next two years of 2023-2025.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tola Ogunnubi yesterday, the branch said inaugurating the new executive members after the elections that was held on December 15 in Abuja, the Chairman of the Branch Electoral Committee (BEC) Alhaji T.J. Mohammed, who was also a former chairman of the branch announced Alhaji Aliu Moyosore Akoshile as the chairman.

The statement said: “Akoshile returns for another term of office. While Mr. James Evah is the new Vice Chairman, Mr. Olumide Oluwole Abraham is to oversee the secretariat as the Secretary General.

Mr. Gbade Inaolaji-Tella is the new Financial Secretary while the immediate past Publicity Secretary Ms. Julia Davids is now the Treasurer of the chapter. Mr. Tola Ogunnubi is the Publicity Secretary, and Ms. Ngozi Abiodun Oseni is the Welfare Secretary.

“Others are Mr. Chuks Akamadu as the Social Secretary and the new Assistant Secretary General is Mr. Enitan Oguntola.”

In his acceptance speech, Akoshile promised on behalf of the newly inaugurated executives to continue the good works already started, ensure the unity of the chapter and improve on areas of members’ interests.

He also stated that the new executives’ mission “is to promote the welfare of members, earn glory for the alma matter and give benefits to humanity