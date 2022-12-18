INEC: All PVCs Ready for Collection before January 6

Segun James

A Systems Analyst with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos, Luka Buba, yesterday said all permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) would be ready for collection before January 6, 2023.



Buba said this while responding to questions on a Twitter Space tagged, ‘PVC Wahala: Question and Answer Session with INEC’.

The conversation was hosted by Rinu Oduala, a human rights activist.



INEC had earlier announced that Nigerians could collect their PVCs from December 12, 2022 to January 22, 2023.

However, Nigerians have taken to social media to express concerns over the challenges encountered across INEC offices while trying to collect their PVCs.

Speaking on the challenges, Buba said more cards have recently arrived the offices and will be distributed across all LGAs.



“We started this phase of PVC distribution on the 12th of December and it is going to last till the 22nd of January 2023. So, between that period, from the 6th of January to 15th of January, we are going to take those cards to the ward level so that it will come closer to Nigerians,” he said.



“I can assure you that before that 6th, all the cards — those that registered this year — will be available for Nigerians to pick them up and be able to use to cast their votes.



“We have to put a deadline to what we are doing in terms of the collection because in the past, when we started our continuous voter registration last year, there was no deadline and you will hardly see 10 people walking into our office to come and register.



“Eventually, when we happened to have a deadline, that was when the crowd surged and people were coming. So, we encourage Nigerians not to wait until the last minute before they will come and collect their PVCs, though we all know on our part, there are some PVCs that are not out yet.



“I can assure you, as we speak now, some PVCs arrived about three days ago and sorting of those PVCs has started. Those PVCs will be available at the INEC offices for people to go and collect so that they will use them to vote.



“For the person that said he registered in January, you can go to any of our offices and check because we have cards that just arrived, so that we will know specifically which ones are left.



“We have cards in our offices, all the offices. It will be taken to all the offices in the LGAs and they will work within this period of collection — they work on Saturdays and Sundays.”



He added that people with challenges relating to their personal details will not be disenfranchised.

“You will not be disenfranchised because if there is a mistake in your name or date of birth, there won’t be a mistake on fingerprints or your facials,” he said.

“So, once it is your face or your fingerprint, you will be allowed to cast your vote. Then maybe subsequently, we look at how to effect the correct changes on the card.”