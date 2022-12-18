I Won’t Compromise my Principles if Elected, Nwoko Tells Delta Youths

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The senatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta North Ned Nwoko yesterday said there was nothing anyone could offer him that would make him compromise his principles.

Nwoko made the remarks during a town-hall meeting with the youths held in his ancestral home, Idumuje Unor, explaining the importance of having PDP members occupy the five political offices.

He said he was not contesting the senatorial election to accumulate personal wealth or to just answer senator.

Rather, he clarified that he was vying for the position because he genuinely wanted “to represent the people, show positive results, and let the people know what it really means to have a senator.

He affirmed that there might have been some PDP candidates who did not do as expected during their first tenure in office.

He, however, agreed to take the blame for any PDP candidate in this next elections, who after elected, fails to live up to expectations.

Nwoko said having members from other parties win other four political offices, especially the presidency, would pose a big threat in actualizing his action plans for the youths, and Delta North in particular.

He entreated the youths to vote the PDP candidates in all political offices, as that would make his job as a senator easier and more productive.

The senatorial candidate said: “I appreciate your love and support. I appreciate the way the youths are willingly showing their supports for me and assuring me victory.

“But I want you to understand that I cannot do that which you expect from me alone. I have a team, which I must work with to ensure that all the workable plans I have for the youths, including the N50 million grant bill, come to reality.

“This team includes Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for presidency, Sheriff Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme, for governorship, Ndudi Elumelu, for House of Representatives, and Emeka Nwaobi, for House of Assembly.

“There may have been some of these candidates who did not do as expected during their first tenure in office. I want you to understand that working under APC government may have dwindled their efforts.

“Whatever the case maybe, I promise to take responsibility for any of them who will not live up to expectations this time. It is easier for me to work with PDP members, because, I can access them with ease, unlike members of other parties.

“So, voting only me is not enough. We must ensure we win PDP 5/5. I assure you transparent and productive governance in return. By God’s grace, I am a comfortable man in life.

“There is nothing anyone can offer me that can make me compromise my principles. We will work for the people,” Nwoko said.

The youths’ leader, Mr Hillary Ikechukwu, on behalf of the youths, lauded Nwoko, noting that the senatorial candidate had been of tremendous help to the people, even without vying for or occupying any political position.

Ikechukwu, however, pointed out areas, which the community is lagging behind.

He said: “We are grateful to you sir, for all you’ve done, and which you’re doing for our people even without occupying any political position.

“We appreciate you. However, the issue of unemployment is one of the problems plaguing the youths of this community. I can confidently bet that over 70% of the youths in this hall do not have a decent job.”