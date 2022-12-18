  • Sunday, 18th December, 2022

Buhari Back in Abuja after Eight-day Official Visit to US 

Nigeria | 16 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the nation’s capital, Abuja, after an eight-day official visit to Washington DC, the United States of America (USA), where he participated in the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

The president was received at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Sunday morning by the governors of Kwara and Bauchi States, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Bala Mohammed respectively; and the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Tijani Aliyu.

Also on hand at the airport to receive the president were the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi; and other senior security officials.

President,l Buhari, who departed for the US event from his country home in Daura, Katsina State, last Sunday, was invited to join other African leaders for the Summit by his American counterpart, President Joe Biden.

While in Washington DC, he participated in a number of high-level meetings and conversations around the US-Africa relations, speaking on critical issues affecting the black continent, including security, climate change, transnational organised crimes and more.

He also took time off the main events of the visit to engage in sideline meetings, during which some high-level agreements were reached with America-based businesses, and wrapped up the visit with a townhall meeting with the Nigerian community in the US.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.