Twincustom Presents Customised Luxury CX 5, CX 6, CX 7 Cars

By Bennett Oghifo

Twincustom Nigeria Ltd, a reputable company in auto remodelling has unveiled three customised car models, the CX 5, CX 6 and CX 7.

All the three models have well-designed interior fittings that are bound to give comfort to both riders and drivers.

Managing Director/CEO of Twincustom Nigeria Ltd, Twinkle James Oruwariye, said the CX series took his company six years of hardwork to finish, and that most of the top quality materials were sourced locally.

Oruwariye explained that the first three years out of the six were dedicated to research and development, while three years were used to work on the cars.

The event which was witnessed by some high profile car enthusiasts, including a real estate investor, Dennis Nwokedi; Dr. Bayo Kuku of EKO Hospital; and Honorary Australian Consul, Alan Davies, drew attention to the vast local input in the cars and the ingenuity of Oruwariye and the Twincustom technical team.

The representative of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Temitope Akintunde unveiled the theme of the event which was inscribed on a board: ‘Boosting Local Content in the Nigerian Automobile Industry.’

Oruwariye whose Twincustom has been in the business of making head-turning versions out of luxury cars since 1986, disclosed that unlike many years ago when his company accepted customisation jobs from customers who came with cars of various brands, the focus now is on customising original Volvo XC 90 models (between 2004-2013) which Twincustom imports directly from the USA.

It is after being meticulously customised by hand, according to Oruwariye, that the cars are sold to those who appreciate top quality features in luxury automobiles.

One of the highpoints of the event was the unveiling of the Automated Ventilation Control System (AVCS) which is currently undergoing the process of earning International Patent.

AVCS was introduced to the guests at the launch by the Chairman of Sterling Bank PLC and founder of Banwo & Ighodalo law firm, Asue Ighodalo.

Designed and developed by Twincustom research and development department headed by the CEO, the AVCS helps to protect passengers from getting cancer from their vehicles.

This was preceded by the introduction of Twincustom by Kaladata Oruwariye, daughter of the MD/CEO, who gave a brief biography of the man behind the project and the history of the company.

Many of the invitees who witnessed the unveiling of the cars thumbed up for Twincustom Nig Ltd Research and Development Department when they were informed that it is the heart of the company which is responsible for the concepts that make the company tick.

It was learnt that the department is headed by Twinkle Oruwariye himself and comprises his only daughter, Kaladata Oruwariye, and his two sons – Tralapuye Junior Oruwariye and Damiete Oruwariye.

An indication of how well received the CX models would be among special car lovers came when it was announced that one of them, the CX 7, was sold even before it got to Silverbird Galleria, the venue of the launch and display in Victoria Island.

The three-day event planned on behalf of Twincustom by Renee Cole Events (Tosin Southey-Coke), continued on Saturday and Sunday with privileged views by car enthusiasts.

Twincustom made a debut decades ago with the wave-making Twintana Z1, a redesigned and modified version of the then popular Volkswagen Santana assembled then by Volkswagen of Nigeria, Ojo, Lagos.

So attention-grabbing was Twintana that it was not only a traffic-jammer, but also earned the approval of the VW plant in Lagos, and boosted the popularity of the sleek Santana model.