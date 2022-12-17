Our Environment, Our Future, Says Azibaola Robert
Azibaola Robert, the founder of Zeetin Engineering and Chairman/CEO of Kakatar Group, has been recognised and honoured for his humanitarian efforts at preserving the environment, especially in the oil-rich Niger Delta, by Leadership Scorecard Integrated Media, publishers of Leadership Scorecard magazine. Azibaola, a Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (FNSE), and Nigeria’s leading climate change advocate, has been tirelessly galvanising local communities in Nigeria especially in the Niger Delta on the urgent need to preserve biodiversity and wildlife, sustainably boosting the rich Niger Delta rainforests – a key vegetation in the task of curbing carbon emissions worldwide.
At a ceremony held at the NAF Events Centre, Abuja, to honour Azibaola with the ‘Ecosystem Ambassador of the Year 2022’ award, the media outfit said it “identifies with and recognises Robert’s continued desires to see a better Nigeria with environment-friendly policy, and with Azibaola Robert leading the role as an Uncommon Niger Delta Explorer, Expedition Practitioner of high repute, Climate Change Advocate.”
In his Climate Change advocacy, Azibaola recently held a town hall meeting with Ogbia communities in the Niger Delta, tagged: ‘Bonfire Night with Azibaola Robert’, where he sued for the unalloyed cooperation of the people and reiterated his resolve to work harder to bring the issues affecting the Niger Delta forests; wildlife and trees to the national and international stage, to protect it, so that “we may give back to our posterity a better environment for the progressive development of our great people,” he had said.
Presenting the award, which was received by Azibaola’s representative, Barrister Vincent Agala, the former governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Isa Yuguda, urged the awardee to continue to increase in his “service to humanity.”
Azibaola thanked the organisers for recognising his “modest contributions and expressed his “unreserved commitment to the noble efforts at protecting and conserving our endangered Niger Delta rainforests, its wildlife and natural resources for posterity is unwavering, especially because of the significance of the environment of this region in the fight against Global Warming, and The Climate Change drive.”
According to the CEO of Leadership Scorecard Integrated Media, Humphrey Onyima, organiser of the Leadership Scorecard awards, the aim is to keep “celebrating the heroic exploits and iconic accomplishments of the people of Nigeria, and also to promote political understanding, cultural ties, socio-economic integration, interrelations and interdependence among the people, with the sole aim of enhancing strategic public-private sector engagements for even development.”
Related Articles